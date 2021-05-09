Nyra Banerjee: Always hungry to play characters that are different from each other to satiate my creative urge

MUMBAI: Nyra Banerjee feels stories explored on the small screen need evolution. The Divya Dristi actor says the show makers have to experiment more and the audience needs to be receptive too.

“I feel stories on TV need to be more convincing. Whether it’s a fantasy or a thriller, producers and directors need to get the right kind of people on board, those who can make things look convincing, especially when it comes to fantasy shows. That isn’t easy when it comes to daily soaps because that means a lot of money needs to be invested on a regular basis. But then things can be worked out as well,” she says.

The actor, however, is happy that there are a few who are taking the lesser taken path and experimenting. “I’m glad that some producers are venturing into newer stories. Shows become monotonous after a point, all stories feel the same. Some of them turn into domestic dramas, some turn regressive and there are others where the characterisation isn’t good enough. Strong does not mean being shameless. It’s a positive and determined state of mind. Audience want newness, they won’t be satisfied by anything or everything,” she adds. According to the actor, the entertainment industry is a very big influence on the mindset of the audience, which is why it’s important to match pace with growing times. In love with those old romantic shows, she feels the genre should be explored more. She also would like to see more shows where the protagonists are career-oriented as she prefers watching inspiring content.

Banerjee, who has been a part of number of TV, OTT and films, prefers taking up challenging parts. “As an actor, I am always hungry to play characters that are different from each other to satiate my creative urge. TV shows are driven by the producers and channels, actors usually don’t have much say in that. So as actors we try to make the best out of what we have at hand, be it experimenting with our looks to changing the way we speak to suit the part so that we can offer something new to the viewers,” explains Nyra. Enjoying her stint as an artiste, Banerjee says that among all her shows Divya Drishti was the most difficult one. “The other one was Helllo Jee. The protagonist Angelina shoulders the show single-handedly. It had a powerful message pertaining to women empowerment. The show highlighted the various aspects of a strong woman, who can handle herself no matter what the situation is. I loved playing Angelina… But above everything else, I feel lucky to have my fans in my life. They are my support system,” she says.