OH! Adil Khan Durrani breaks silence on Sherlyn Chopra joining hands with Rakhi Sawant says “This is my journey and I need to fight it alone thank you everyone for your support and love means a lot”

MUMBAI : Adil Khan Durrani is making headlines for his public fight with his wife Rakhi Sawant.

Over six months back, the actress had come out and accused her husband of cheating on her and also put various allegations on him.

Adil has spent over six months in jail and now he is out on bail. Hence, he has come out and spoken his side of the story.

He mentioned how Rakhi was abusive to him and how she planned all this to take his money and these few months were the most difficult phase of his life.

When the battle happened we did see how Rakhi’s close friends Rajshree and Sherlyn were supporting Adil in the case and on Raksha Bandhan they also tied Rakhi to Adil.

But on Sunday, things changed as Sherlyn and Rakhi once again joined hands where she said that she didn't say anything wrong about Rakhi and were stating facts only and took the “Quran Sharif” promise and said that Rakhi is her sister for life.

Post that Adil came out and released a statement where he thanked everyone and said that this battle is very personal and he would fight it alone and he doesn’t need anyone’s support and he will fight it out.

He said he knew someday people would change and leave and he has no complaints and he plans to move forward for his sanity and peace, he will continue this fight until he doesn’t get justice.

Well, it seems like this fight between Adil and Rakhi wouldn't end soon and this would go on for a long time as both are waiting for the court verdict.

