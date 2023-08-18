OH! Gashmeer Mahajani reveals about his upcoming projects, says, "Was away from work as I was busy taking care of my mother after she collapsed"

Gashmeer Mahajani is a well known actor and has a massive fan following. Now, he revealed about his upcoming projects and why he was away from work.
Gashmeer Mahajani

MUMBAI: Gashmeer Mahajani is a well-known television star. He rose to fame with his performance as Aditya in Star Plus's Imlie, where he was paired opposite Sumbul Touqeer Khan. The couple was loved by the audience.

But, Gashmeer decided to quit the show as he wanted to do something different, and hence, he put an end to Aditya Tripathi. Fans were heartbroken with this news as they missed him on the show.

Gashmeer is a huge star in the world of Marathi cinema. He debuted with P. Som Shekar's Hindi film ‘Muskurake Dekh Zara’ in the year 2010. In 2015, he achieved popularity when ‘Carry On Maratha’, his Marathi film debut, and ‘Deool Band’ were released.

He was last seen on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, where he showcased his dancing skills and impressed the judges and audience. No wonder he was one of the finalists of the show.

He was last seen in the television show “Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal”, where he played one of the leads of the show, Armaan.

The actor is quite active on his social media account where he keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts and what he is up to.

Just a few weeks before, the actor went through the worst phase of his life where he lost his father. The news later affected his mother's health.

Recently, the actor took the Q and A round on social media and one of his fans asked him what his upcoming projects were.

To which the actor said, "Yes, Many. Was busy taking care of my mother after she collapsed last week. She is better now, in a fortnight will get back to my work"

Well, there is no doubt that the fans miss watching the actor on screen. But don't worry, he will be back soon.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

