Oh No: Abhijeet Bichukale gets DEEPLY AFFECTED after learning that Devoleena Bhattacherjee has ‘FEELINGS’ for Pratik Sehajpal!

The recent episodes saw the kiss controversy of Abhijit Bichukale wherein he told co-contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee that he would give up any task for her provided she kissed him.

The promo of the upcoming episode shows Abhijeet Bichukale getting severely affected by Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s ignorance. Moreover, it looks like sadness is going to take over everything else after he learns about the actress’ feelings for Pratik Sehajpal.

Towards the end of the latest episode, Devoleena was seen confessing her feelings for Pratik. She sat with him in the garden area and opened up about feeling attracted towards him.

Devoleena praised Pratik’s passion for the game. She explained how her statement about liking him was taken in the wrong way initially. She goes on to say that she gradually got attracted to him. “I got attracted to you, I felt connected to you,” she said.

Now, the upcoming episode will see their full conversation. On the other hand, Rakhi Sawant and Umar Riaz will be seen pulling Abhijeet’s leg over the same.

The promo shows Rakhi confronting him and talking about his feelings for Devoleena. “Tumko bahut pasand hai na wo, pata chalta hai dada,” she says. She continues and states how the latter is getting closer to Pratik now.

At the same time, Umar also teases him and says that he has gotten lonely without Devoleena in a span of two weeks. All this while, Abhijeet keeps quite and it seems like he is quite blown away with all that’s going around.

