Oh No! This action of Ashi Singh aka Meet Hooda leads to serious consequences! Find Out what?

MUMBAI: In a short period of time, Zee TV's Meet has become a popular show. The show, which debuted a few months ago and stars Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey in the lead roles, is titled Meet. Meet Alhawat and Meet Hooda are two of them. Audiences adore their on-screen chemistry.

The story tells of Meet's journey to self-identify, as well as her relationship with Meet Alhawat. Manushi, who is determined to reclaim Meet Alhawat, is one of the few people who does not want to see them together.

Meet Hooda is diligent in becoming the perfect partner for Meet Ahlawat and she even exposed Manushi's tactics against the family.

Ashi Singh plays Meet Hooda in the Zee TV series 'Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet,' and her fans adore her in this role. Since starring in 'Yeh Unn Dino ki Baat Hai,' Ashi has gained a large number of fans who support her.

Last we saw Meet Hooda had finally been accepted by Babita but that did not mean that it was the last of Meet Hooda's trouble.

Ashi is very active on Instagram, where she frequently shares behind-the-scenes photos from the set or the show, as well as interacts with her fans. She took to the platform to share behind-the-scenes footage from an upcoming track on 'Meet.'

And from a behind the scenes that Ashi posted it looks like Babita and Meet Hooda are involved in some serious conversations, Take a look :

Meanwhile, Meet doubts Masoom for the fake legal notice sent in Sunaina's name.

Later, with a lot of planning, Meet manages to get Masoom's mobile. She proves Masoom guilty and exposes her in front of the family.

Masoom feels humiliated and apologizes for her actions but she is punished to do all the house chores.

On the other hand, Rajvardhan apologizes to Sunaina for doubting her intentions.

Now with Manushi also out of the picture, Meet has lost her job and she is worried about her expenses.

Meet Ahlawat secretly orders the ration for Dadi and Anoobha as a gesture of love

ALSO READ: Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Wow! Masoom exposed, punished to do house chores