Oh No! After Anjum Faikh, Kundali Bhagya's Rishika Nag aka Natasha falls ill, shares the update on social | Deets Inside

Recently Rishika took to her social media and gave an update that she has fallen sick and despite her terrible state she continues to work.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Tue, 05/31/2022 - 18:18
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

Also read: Kundali Bhagya: Upcoming Drama! Karan and Natasha’s engagement ruins as police arrests Natasha

Rishika Nag is the most admired style icon and stunning actress. Currently, she is seen playing the role of Natasha in the show. Recently Rishika took to her social media and gave an update that she has fallen sick and despite her terrible state she continues to work.

While sharing the health update, she is showing off the digital thermometer wherein the temperature of the body is quite visible as 101.6 F and captioned it as, “Sick day yet work day.”

Have a look at the screenshot!

Also read: OH NO! Check out the heartfelt note by Kundali Bhagya fame Anjum Fakih as she is admitted to the hospital

Prior to her, another actress from the sets of Kundali Bhagya, Anjum Fakih aka Srishty Arora was admitted to the hospital yesterday and today TV’s one of the most dashing actors - Karan Tacker was detected with novel coronavirus.

Talking about the show, Preeta pushes Natasha from dancing with Karan, while on the other hand police arrests Natasha just when Karan and Natasha were supposed to exchange engagement rings and were about to nuptial vows.

Get well soon Rishika.

Stay tuned for more updates and news to tellychakkar.com 

Zee TV Kundali Bhagya Preeta Karan Prithvi Rishabh Sarla Sherlyn Srishti ‎Shraddha Arya Dheeraj Dhoopar Anjum Fakih Manit Joura Sanjay Gagnani TellyChakkar
About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Tue, 05/31/2022 - 18:18

Add new comment

