Oh No! After brutally getting trolled for loud make-up, Netizens backlashes Ankita Lokhande for this reason

MUMBAI: Reality show Lock Upp that was Hosted by Kangana Ranaut was a major hit amongst the viewers. The show aired on ALTBalaji and MX Player also got the deserving winner Munawar Faruqui as the winner on Saturday, May 7. The show, produced by Ekta Kapoor, had Kangana Ranaut as its host and Karan Kundrra as the jailor.

Also read Oops! Ankita Lokhande brutally gets trolled by the netizens and the reason is her loud make-up

Recently, the entire crew, the contestants, and renowned celebrities attended a success party held for the show on Sunday, May 8. Ankita Lokhande and her Husband Vicky Jain were also invited for the party. However it turned out to be a bad idea for the actress as the netizens have lashed at Ankita for wearing a revealing gown and extremely overdone makeup.

Check out the video



Fans feel that she is trying to imitating Kangana Ranaut's initial days looks in films like Fashion.

Other said ' She look unrecognisable with too much of Makeup'

The other said '' Look Horrible''

One of them said the actress' sense of styling is changing from classy to ugly.

Also read Romantic! Smart Jodi: Arjun Bijlani and Ankita Lokhande reveal the secret of maintaining a long-term relationship

Ankita Lokhande Jain rose to fame playing the character of Archana in the popular show Pavitra Rishta aired on Zee TV. She debuted in the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi playing the character of Jhalkaribai. Also, in the action thriller Baaghi 3 directed by Ahmed Khan. Moreover, she recently got happily married to Vicky Jain. Currently the duo is seen as contestants in the reality show Smart Jodi that is airing on Star Plus.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.