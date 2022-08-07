Oh No! After Dheeraj Dhoopar, this person quits Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya | Deets Inside

MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produces Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued. Now, a set of new entrants including Shakti Arora, Sonal Vengurlekar, Ananya Gambhir, and Rithvik Gupta are set to spice up the story.

These days a lot of ups and downs are happening in the show. Talking about the track, Karan auctions his bat for 3 crore rupees, impressing the Luthra. Karan invites the Luthra family to his party where he plans to make Preeta relive the night of his death. Later, Karan announces to the press that he will make a big revelation at 9.30 pm. In the upcoming episode, Luthra gets ready to attend Arjun’s party. Even Karan gets prepared to make a big dhamaka at the party.

Arjun aka Karan would give everyone a hint about his presence. Preeta would find it odd that Karan has arrived and she would leave the party. She will tell Rishabh that she wants to leave but Arjun aka Karan stops her.

In the midst of all these things, we recently saw the sudden exit of Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Karan Luthra and now we would see a sudden exit of the director – Anil V Kumar.

Anjum Fakih aka Srishti took to her social media handle and uploaded a video. She captioned it, “And we bid adieu to our beloved sir @anilvkumar04. The man who had set foundation of kundali by gracing us with his direction and loving person... we love you sir (with heart emojis).”

She even tagged the entire cast and crew of the show wherein they hosted a farewell party.

