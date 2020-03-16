Oh No! Agastya aka Zain Imam gives a piece of advice to this Fanaa co-star; Deets inside

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot of attention. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play Agastya and Pakhi, respectively, while Akshit Sukhija plays Pakhi's love interest, Ishaan.

Also read Awww! Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan actress Kishwer Merchantt aka Meera Raichand shares a cute video with her little champ

In this video, we see that Pakhi aka Reem is prepping for the upcoming shot and she is a bit nervous as she feels she might fall off while performing. In response, Agastya takes this incident to share on his Instagram handle giving a dose of motivation to her. Take a look at the video to see what he advised her.

Check out the video

Also read Exclusive! Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan fame Akshit Sukhija opens up about his fitness regime

Meanwhile, in the current track, we see that Agastya's prayer and his love save Pakhi's life but she is still upset and angry with him.

So when Jugnu reveals to her how Agastya burnt his feet to pray for her, it begins to affect her.

Here comes the most-awaited twist when Pakhi becomes a caring wife to Agastya.

Pakhi becomes a caring wife towards Agastya when she applies ointment to his burnt feet and takes good care of him.

Also read - Exclusive! Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan 3: Pakhi and Agastya to change their hideout location

Will Pakhi really fall for him?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.