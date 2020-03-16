Oh No! Agastya aka Zain Imam gives a piece of advice to this Fanaa co-star; Deets inside

Agastya takes this incident to share on his Instagram handle giving a dose of motivation to her. Take a look at the video to see what he advised her.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Mon, 04/25/2022 - 19:38
Oh No! Agastya aka Zain Imam gives a piece of advice to this co-star on the sets Fanaa, Deet inside

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot of attention. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play Agastya and Pakhi, respectively, while Akshit Sukhija plays Pakhi's love interest, Ishaan.

Also read Awww! Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan actress Kishwer Merchantt aka Meera Raichand shares a cute video with her little champ

In this video, we see that Pakhi aka Reem is prepping for the upcoming shot and she is a bit nervous as she feels she might fall off while performing. In response, Agastya takes this incident to share on his Instagram handle giving a dose of motivation to her. Take a look at the video to see what he advised her. 

Check out the video 

Also read Exclusive! Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan fame Akshit Sukhija opens up about his fitness regime

Meanwhile, in the current track, we see that Agastya's prayer and his love save Pakhi's life but she is still upset and angry with him. 

So when Jugnu reveals to her how Agastya burnt his feet to pray for her, it begins to affect her. 

Here comes the most-awaited twist when Pakhi becomes a caring wife to Agastya. 

Pakhi becomes a caring wife towards Agastya when she applies ointment to his burnt feet and takes good care of him. 

Also read - Exclusive! Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan 3: Pakhi and Agastya to change their hideout location 

Will Pakhi really fall for him? 

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Colors Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan 3 Agastya Pakhi Zain Imam Reem Shaikh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Mon, 04/25/2022 - 19:38

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Audience Verdict: Netizens feel that Baa is rude to Anupama as she misunderstands Moti Baa’s care in Namaste America Anupama, say “Baa is repeating what Moti Baa did with her”
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
MUST WATCH: Mohsin Khan has the most ADORABLE PICTURES of his holiday with his NEPHEW!
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
Hilarious! Did Sania Mirza fail at achieving this? FIND OUT
MUMBAI: Sania Mirza, who is one of the most popular and stylish sports stars, is a pretty active social media user. The...
Audience Perspective! Kumkum Bhagya’s Prachi is not doing the right thing by hiding her pregnancy from Ranbir
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all...
Wow! Check out the unseen audition video of Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash
MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most celebrated and talented actresses in telly town. Her journey so far is...
Must Read! Meet Radhika Pandit, the wife of superstar Yash
MUMBAI: Superstar Yash is currently making headlines for the unstoppable success of his movie KGF 2. He is winning the...
Recent Stories
Must Read! Meet Radhika Pandit, the wife of superstar Yash
Must Read! Meet Radhika Pandit, the wife of superstar Yash
Latest Video