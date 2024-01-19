Oh No: Aishwarya Sharma issues a FAKE ACCOUNT alert!

Social media is a potentially dangerous environment. A stalker can obtain someone's address in a matter of seconds and proceed to show up without permission, which is unethical.
MUMBAI : Aishwarya Sharma is one of the most popular names in the television industry.

We all know that she shot to massive fame with her stint in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus. She essayed the role of Pakhi in the show. She fell in love with her co-actor Neil Bhatt on the sets and had a dreamy affair as they got hitched for life.

They later participated in Bigg Boss 17 as a couple and though they were evicted, their bond as a couple was very strong.

Aishwarya is quite active on social media and she keeps her fans and followers updated about all what she is upto on her handle. Aishwarya has now pointed out that there is a handle in her name and has issued a fake alert.

Cyber crimes have increased a lot and there are many accounts which get hacked and are misused by hackers. Only recently, Vidya Balan posted how there is a person who is posing as her by using a fake account and requested people to block and report the account.

A few days ago there were reports that Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan’s Facebook account was hacked, and Hansika Motwani was also a victim of cybercrime.

