Oh No! All seems to be not well between Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen yet again as they unfollow each other on social media

MUMBAI: Just a few days ago we saw Baalveer actress Charu Asopa elated to be celebrating her daughter Ziana’s first birthday party with hubby Rajeev’s family in Dubai.

Her pictures prior to her Dubai trip in Bikaner with her family were also loved by fans and the actress looked content and happy.

Also Read- AWW! Charu Asopa spends quality time with family in Delhi

We also heard that she had sorted her differences with husband Rajeev and the two, who were previously heading for divorce, had reconciled.

But now, there seems to be trouble in paradise….again!

Charu and Rajeev have unfollowed each other on social media all over again. Wonder why they have done this. As per a source, things are not good between the two and their differences seem to be more than reconcilable.

Also Read- Shocking! Here’s what Rajeev Sen has to say about the public and media’s attention towards his marriage and family

The sources have said that Charu might be thinking of ending it with Rajeev once and for all. This news is a huge shock for the couple’s fans who were happy for the couple having reconciled.

Speaking to a news portal earlier, Charu had said, “Ziana turns one on November 1 and we are planning to host a party in Mumbai. But before that I wanted to have a small party in my hometown, too, with my parents and siblings. We did a whole lot of shopping, went out for dinner and had a lot of fun. My parents have been pampering their granddaughter and she loves it.”

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Credit- TOI