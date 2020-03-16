Oh no! Angry audiences lash out at the makers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well.
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry between Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat. The Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma starrer is gearing up for an interesting twist.

In the upcoming episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Virat and Sai getting married, well almost. We will see Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) instigating Bhavani Kaku (Kishori Shahane) against Sai (Ayesha Singh) as she is about to marry Virat (Neil Bhatt). Karishma (Sneha Bhawsar), and Sonali (Sheetal Maulik) also add to it.

Sai and Virat are stopped by Bhavani Kaku before their last phera. She puts a condition in front of Sai that she must choose to be a bahu or a doctor. Sai is shocked and so are the rest of the Chavans. Bhavani Kaku is adamant and asks Sai to choose between leaving her medical career and being bahu of chavans. Kaku also taunts her for not changing her name after the marriage. Sai says she had made up her mind to change her name after the seventh phera. Virat becomes happy upon hearing Sai's intentions.

Fans are certainly not liking the ongoing regressive mentality that is being shown in the episodes. Check out the tweets here.

However, the aesthetics of the wedding were top notch. From a stage decked with roses to the couple being in royal Maharashtrian avatar, everything was picture perfect.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Bollywood Life

