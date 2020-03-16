Oh no! Angry audiences lash out at the makers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry between Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat. The Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma starrer is gearing up for an interesting twist.

In the upcoming episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Virat and Sai getting married, well almost. We will see Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) instigating Bhavani Kaku (Kishori Shahane) against Sai (Ayesha Singh) as she is about to marry Virat (Neil Bhatt). Karishma (Sneha Bhawsar), and Sonali (Sheetal Maulik) also add to it.

Sai and Virat are stopped by Bhavani Kaku before their last phera. She puts a condition in front of Sai that she must choose to be a bahu or a doctor. Sai is shocked and so are the rest of the Chavans. Bhavani Kaku is adamant and asks Sai to choose between leaving her medical career and being bahu of chavans. Kaku also taunts her for not changing her name after the marriage. Sai says she had made up her mind to change her name after the seventh phera. Virat becomes happy upon hearing Sai's intentions.

Fans are certainly not liking the ongoing regressive mentality that is being shown in the episodes. Check out the tweets here.

Ye kaisa character hi virat ka,the love of his life is getting insulted and abused by his own family,still he remains to keep silent,close eyes but never took a firm stand.@sidd_vankar#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Shaik Fathima (@ShaikFa79267855) April 27, 2022

When these people trends it means they are accepting all the nonsense makers were showing.. And then makers also come to know that no matter how much they spoiled V's character or sai relationship, some people will accept sai at the end..#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/XM4Da5UOPp — SOMU Dii KA BIRTHDAY (@Pragya07807099) April 27, 2022

The urge to punch someone , after seeing todays epi #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/TCyH4C480L — Naina (@NainaAlex24) April 27, 2022

Virat ke chakkar me



Sai lost her abba

Sai lost her self respect



Now Sai has to loose her abba’s dream



What did Virat lose till now? #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Love Life (@Shivikaislove) April 27, 2022

When Virat was given a

choice of

Sai(love/family)

and

Shruthi(farz/vaada/zimmedari)



He chose Shruthi.



Here Sai is given a choice of



Bahu

Or

Doctor



Not



Love

Or

Farz



#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Love Life (@Shivikaislove) April 27, 2022

#GhumHaiKisiKeyPyaarMeiin

Changing surname and leaving profession will make Sai a good Sanskari Bahu. And than what about pakhi, running after ur Devar and making Amrit chai has given her tag of sanskari Bahu. Sai please think excatly wer u went wrong#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Unique Fan (@UniqueFan6) April 27, 2022

If Virat can be rude and shout to his baba for shruthi,

Cant he do it once for his wife who he claims to “love”



He doesnt have to rude .

He just have to open his mouth and talk and make sure they dont do it again#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/6EFUbtexNQ — Love Life (@Shivikaislove) April 27, 2022

However, the aesthetics of the wedding were top notch. From a stage decked with roses to the couple being in royal Maharashtrian avatar, everything was picture perfect.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

