Oh No: Ankita Lokhande questions Mannara Chopra’s character in Bigg Boss 17!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most controversial shows on television. The non-fiction programme has a massive fan following and each season is nothing less than a blockbuster hit with celebrity contestants gracing the show and battling it out to win the coveted trophy.

The show is in its 17th season and this time, we have a mix bag of celebrities and YouTubers as participants. One of the many contestants in Mannara Chopra who has done quite some films in the south industry and belongs to the Chopra 'khandaan' of Bollywood, namely Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra's cousin sister.

Ankita Lokhande has participated on the show with her husband Vicky Jain.

In the upcoming episodes, the two will be seen coming at loggerheads. Mannara happens to talk to Rinku Dhawan, Neil Bhatt and the others that when there is a topic going on about someone’s life, Ankita comes and asks how she is looking. She calls her crazy.

Seems like she was not aware that Ankita was sitting in the garden area too on the couch, Ankita tells her that whatever it is she should say it on her face. Mannara keeps giving an explanation and tries to snap back at her but Ankita tells everyone that Mannara just gave a sob story which Ankita patiently heard and that she considers herself a fool to lend a shoulder to Mannara after this incident.

Not only that, Ankita also goes on to question Mannara's character!

Ankita and Mannara have had clashes in the past too and it seems like their differences are not going to be sorted soon.