Oh no! Anumapaa's Sara aka Alma Hussein has a unique diction to this thing, Check out

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds.

Also read Anupamaa: Whoa! Vanraj and Baa to stop Pakhi from having a connection to Adhik, Baa to lock her at home

In this video we see that Sara aka Alma Hussein has a special diction for lemon. Meanwhile, the co-stars are surprised and are loving the way she is defending it. Take a look at their funny banter in this video.

Check out the video

Meanwhile in the show we see that, Vanraj will want Pakhi to maintain her distance from Adhik but when Pakhi will deny doing so, Baa will take a drastic step and lock her up in the house, refusing her to go out.

Wow, what do you think will be Anupama’s take on this?



