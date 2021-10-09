Oh no! Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey trolled on social media for shaking a leg with onscreen bahu

MUMBAI: Sudhanshu Pandey and Nidhi Shah of the most popular show Anupamaa, who play the role of Vanraj (Anupamaa's husband) and Nidhi (Anupamaa's daughter-in-law) have tried to snatch public attention for their latest dancing video.

In a recent Instagram post by actress Nidhi Shah she was seen shaking leg with Sudhanshu on the chartbuster track Rowdy Baby from Maari 2 featuring Dhanush and Sai Pallavi.

Also Read: Anupamaa: OMG! Kavya accepts Anuj's job offer

It seems fans did not like their closeness in the clip due to the onscreen relation of the duo.

Fans trolled the duo as one user wrote, “bhaii bhaii tre bete ki bahu h ye kuch to sharam kr (sic)," while other commented, “Vanrajj shahh …tm to bahu ke sath bhi khel gye." while Slamming Nidhi, a fan commented, “Are kuch to sarm kr lo...sasur hai wo (sic)."

Also Read: AWESOME! Anupamaa actress Nidhi Shah sets the internet on fire with her BOLD BIKINI AVATAR

Sudhanshu Pandey and all the cast members have been earning huge praises for their acts in the show. In a recent interview, Sudhanshu Pandey said that the portrayal of Vanraj is probably one of the most difficult characters because it has never been the same. At times, he might get angry; he is going to make people upset and sometimes suddenly he will turn very vulnerable and then sometimes he will be manipulative, sometimes he'll be very strong and will also take a stand for the family and for the women of the family.

“So, there are a lot of shades for this character. Although a bad image with the kind of layers that I've had, Vanraj is not very easy to play or maintain," said the Anupamaa actor.

Credit: Bollywood Life