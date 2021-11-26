Oh no: THIS Anupamaa actor takes a BREAK from social media!

MUMBAI: Actors taking a break from social media is no more a big deal. These days, going off social media is tagged as detox mode.

But why are we talking about it?

Well, actress Tassnim Sheikh who requires no introduction, has taken a break from social media platform Instagram.

Tassnim roars with her acting chops. She has been entertaining masses from decades now and has witnessed the evolution of television by working in a successful show from back in time Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to now being part of a top-rated show Anupamaa. She plays the negative role but is being quite loved by the masses for her stellar performance and one-liners in the show.

The actress, who has been quite active on Instagram, put up a post mentioning about her taking a small break. She wrote, “Accha chalti hun duawaon mein yaad rakhna.”

Well, viewers have been waiting for her comeback in the show and now they will also wait for her return on Instagram. What say guys?