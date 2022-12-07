OH NO! Anupamaa is frustrated with these two new love birds aka Adhik and Pakhi

Anupamaa sees them meeting and she follows them to the cafe where they go for a date. She joins them on their date and does make things a little awkward for the duo. Has she come to know Adhik's intentions? Vanraj will reach there and catch Pakhi again, will this be his last warning or Pakhi will do something unexpected? 

OH NO! Anupamaa is frustrated with these two new love birds aka Adhik and Pakhi

MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Currently, Anupama is forced to step into Anuj’s shoes and takes over the responsibility of the business. As she is checking the company’s accounts, she finds out that Adhik has been taking some sums of money from the company, without Anuj’s knowledge.

She will confront Adhik about the same and even though Barkha will take offence over this, Anupama still holds Adhik accountable. If rumours are true, Adhik will be kicked out by Anupama.

Well, talking about the previous episode, Pakhi lies at home that she is going to college, Vanraj will intervene and insist on dropping and picking Pakhi from College for not letting Adhik even come around her but Pakhi is smart and she hides and meets Adhik bunking college, Anupamaa sees them meeting and she follows them to the cafe where they go for a date. She joins them on their date and does make things a little awkward for the duo. 

Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly revealed that she is tired of talking to these two kids and making them under, well the kids are Pakhi and Adhik who have recently left Anupamaa on toes with their love affair. Check out the post:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'I am really excited about the track, Pakhi is a great co-star' Adhik Mehta on the current track of Anupamaa

