Oh No! Anupamaa's cast confused over this fact will leave you splits, Check out

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds.

In this video we see that Toshu aka Ashish Mehrotra, Pakhi aka Muskaan Bamne and Dolly aka Ekta Saraiya are very confused about something that will definitely leave you in splits. Take a look at their funny video and let us know in the comments below what you think about their off camera bond.

Check out the video

In the upcoming track,

Anupama is worried as tomorrow in the function Barkha, Rakhi and Baa would be under one roof and she fears that if something wrong happens then all three would explode and a huge fight can take place.

Well, it will be interesting to see if Anupama’s fear would come true or not?

What do you think would happen in the upcoming episode?

