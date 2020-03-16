Oh No! Anupamaa's House is haunted with Monjulika from Bhool Bhulaiya 2

Anupamaa

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds. 

In this video, we see that Alma who plays the role of Sara is sitting on the swing set and is busy thinking about something. However her co-star Adhik Mehata has caught her off camera giving it a Bhool Bhulaiya 2 twist. Take a look at this amazing video. 

Check out the video   

Meanwhile in the show we see that, Anupama has gone out of her way to make this day a very beautiful one and Kinjal will feel very special because of it.

So Kinjal will thank Anupama for being there for her and making her motherhood journey special.

She will even praise Anupama saying that she wants to be a mother like her.

Rakhi will feel jealous as Kinjal is only talking about Anupama and her greatness but is least bothered about her own mother.

What will Rakhi do now? 

