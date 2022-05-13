Oh No! Anupamaa's Kinjal is having difficulty due to pregnancy, check out!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds.

As we have seen, Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal is pregnant on the show. In this video, we saw that Paras aka Samar has captured her facing difficulties with the baby bump, which has turned out to be hilarious. Take a look at the video to see their banter.

Meanwhile in the show, Bapuji tells Anupamaa to continue her wedding preparations and as the day for the Haldi function has arrived, we see that yet again, Vanraj and Leela are sitting alone, against the wedding but this time Dolly and the kids come to convince them to be a part of the functions and not ruin it for Anupamaa, if only for Bapuji's sake.

