OH NO! Archana Gautam reveals what she thinks of the fiasco between Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani

MUMBAI: Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini India 2018. She represented India at Miss Cosmos World 2018 and won the title of Most Talented 2018.

But, she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she was seen as one of the show's strongest contestants and the show's finalists. She emerged as the third runner-up.

Since day one, she had made a place in the show as well as in the hearts of the audience. Soon enough, everyone knew that she would be one of the show's finalists.

These days, she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13” where she is acing all the stunts and facing her fears.

The actress is quite active on social media and keeps updating about her whereabouts and what she is up to.

Recently, while interacting with the media, she shared her views on the Adil and Rakhi's fight, where she said “I don’t know why they do all this when the casting of Bigg Boss is done. I know, with all this, they want to enter the Bigg Boss house. They have made religion and marriage a joke in the country. Why marry so many people; one should marry once and be happy”.

Well, there is no doubt that both Adil and Rakhi are receiving a lot of support and flak for the entire controversy that is surrounding them.

Archana had entertained the audience and was loved for her comic factor in Bigg Boss Season 16. She continues to do the same thing on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 as well.

