Oh No! Asim Riaz requests the audience to not spread false new about him says “I am not supporting any individual from Bigg Boss Season 17

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz has a huge fan following. The model actor came into the limelight after participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. He bagged the runner-up position.

He was one of the most popular contestants, and today, he is ruling in the hearts of the audiences. Whether it is his music video or any new announcement, fans get super excited. The young lad keeps trending on social media.

There are days when the actor keeps trending online for no apparent reason, but that’s the way his fans show love and support.

Post Bigg Boss, he worked on a couple of music videos and impressed viewers with his performance. Asim is quite active on social media. He regularly treats his fans and followers by sharing posts.

The actor has made headlines when he had come out and revealed how suddenly he was removed from Salman Khan’s movie “Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan”

Recently, he made news as his relationship with his lady love Himanshi Khurana ended and both took to social media and informed their fans and well – wishers.

Now the actor took to social media and requested the audience and fans not to spread wrong information about him.

The actor said “I am not supporting any individual from #BB17 neither watching the show, Stop spreading false rumors about the support and let the best one Win “

Well, there is no doubt that Asim during his season played the game well and no wonder he emerged as the first runner up of the show and is still remembered for his game.

