Oh No! Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actor Mohit Malik reveals his sugar levels dropped due to work stress on sets, “My diet was neglected…”

Mohit Malik plays the lead in the show. The actor has now opened up about stress while working on the show and gave a health update. Mohit revealed that his blood sugar dropped to 58
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 09:35
Mohit Malik

MUMBAI:  Star Plus’ newly launched show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si talks about an inspirational idea: Winning Against All Odds. The show addresses the story of Vandana who wins against all odds on her way to become a successful singer and become a part of the music industry with her unusual voice. Mohit Malik plays the lead in the show. The actor has now opened up about stress while working on the show and gave a health update.

Also Read-Rajan Shahi's new show titled Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is the most awaited show!

Mohit revealed that his blood sugar dropped to 58, which indicated hypoglycemia. He said, “For two days, my sugar had remained low on the sets. My blood sugar level has reduced to 58, which indicates hypoglycemia. This has happened for the first time in my life, and I experienced it while shooting on the sets.’

Mohit further added, “I am facing extreme fatigue, blankness, and all those symptoms. I got my blood sugar checked, and then I got to know that my sugar had dropped to 58.”

Mohit further added, “I think I got stressed out because of the hectic long hours shooting the Ganpati sequence, performing Kalipayattu, and some other challenging shoots. My diet was neglected, and so this is an instance of hypoglycemia.”

Also Read-Winners Against All Odds: Star Plus and Rajan Shahi shine a spotlight on another beautiful story of and underdog with Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

We wish Mohit a speedy recovery!

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-DNA
 

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Rajan Shahi Director’s Kut Ketaki Kulkarni Star Plus Karanveer Mehra Mohit Malik Sayli Salunkhe Spoiler Alert TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 09:35

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Oh No! Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actor Mohit Malik reveals his sugar levels dropped due to work stress on sets, “My diet was neglected…”
MUMBAI:  Star Plus’ newly launched show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si talks about an inspirational idea: Winning Against All...
Must Read! Akhil Mishra’s wife Suzanne Bernert opens up about the rumors surrounding 3 Idiots’ actor’s death
MUMBAI:  Actor Akhil Mishra who had been contributing to the acting industry through his television series and movies,...
Anupamaa: Unexpected! Samar’s death results in another enemy for Anupama
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Titli: Team Up! Meghna and Maina to use Garv’s past and kick out Titli
MUMBAI: Star Plus has brought for its audience an unusual and never-seen-before love story titled TITLI. A perfect...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Akka Saheb raises objection over Savi and Shantanu living in the same house
MUMBAI:  Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Anupamaa: Sad! Anupama slips into the dark world of grief after Samar’s death
MUMBAI:  Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Akhil Mishra
Must Read! Akhil Mishra’s wife Suzanne Bernert opens up about the rumors surrounding 3 Idiots’ actor’s death
Latest Video
Related Stories
Toral
EXCLUSIVE! Toral Rasputra reveals she is excited and nervous at the same time for her upcoming show Dori, shares interesting details about it
Jigyasa
What! Thapki Pyar Ki actress Jigyasa Singh puts an to the rumours of her death, 'Guys I'm alive!'
PRINCE
Woah! Prince and Prashant get injured, Amardeep and Subhashree compete for the power Astra in Bigg Boss Telugu 7
Surbhi
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Surbhi Jyoti to participate in the show?
Surbhi
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Surbhi Chandna to participate in the show?
Yuvika
Yuvika nears a breakthrough in her quest to find her father’s killer in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj