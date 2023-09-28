Oh No! Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actor Mohit Malik reveals his sugar levels dropped due to work stress on sets, “My diet was neglected…”

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si talks about an inspirational idea: Winning Against All Odds. The show addresses the story of Vandana who wins against all odds on her way to become a successful singer and become a part of the music industry with her unusual voice. Mohit Malik plays the lead in the show. The actor has now opened up about stress while working on the show and gave a health update.

Mohit revealed that his blood sugar dropped to 58, which indicated hypoglycemia. He said, “For two days, my sugar had remained low on the sets. My blood sugar level has reduced to 58, which indicates hypoglycemia. This has happened for the first time in my life, and I experienced it while shooting on the sets.’

Mohit further added, “I am facing extreme fatigue, blankness, and all those symptoms. I got my blood sugar checked, and then I got to know that my sugar had dropped to 58.”

Mohit further added, “I think I got stressed out because of the hectic long hours shooting the Ganpati sequence, performing Kalipayattu, and some other challenging shoots. My diet was neglected, and so this is an instance of hypoglycemia.”

We wish Mohit a speedy recovery!

