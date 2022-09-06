Oh No! BALH2's Priya aka Disha Parmar has a compliant to make against this special person. CHECK OUT

Priya is deeply hurt and is saddened that she will have to live a life without Ram. She feels helpless and she cannot afford to risk Ishaan's future so she is ready to face the separation with Ram.

MUMBAI: Sony TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is a unique show which was loved by the audience ever since its inception. The first season featured Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead roles as Ram and Priya and the viewers could not get enough of the serial.

In this video we see that Disha Parmar aka Priya is enacting a funny reel wherein complaining about something that we all can relate to. Take this adorable video to see what the complaint is all about. And alo let us know what you think about the video in the comments below. 

Check out the video

Meanwhile in the show, Brinda begs Priya to leave Ram’s life and to never contact him again.

Hearing this, Priya is deeply hurt and is saddened that she will have to live a life without Ram. She feels helpless and she cannot afford to risk Ishaan’s future so she is ready to face the separation with Ram.

Will Priya regret her decision ahead?

Will Ram learn the truth? 

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Latest Video