Oh No: Besties Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai get into a MASSIVE FIGHT in Bigg Boss 15!

MUMBAI: Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently entered the Bigg Boss house and she is already a topic of discussion.

While she is best friends with Rashami Desai, looks like the two came at loggerheads recently.

The latest promo shows both the actresses getting into an argument with each other.

While Devoleena expresses her annoyance with Rashami trying to get a clarification about her decisions, the latter exclaims that she is well aware that she is being sidelined by the former. Following this Devoleena mentions Umar Riaz’s name which doesn’t go well with Rashami. She further alleges that the latter is playing a safe game and asks her to accept it. Meanwhile, Rashami gets angry at Devoleena’s mention about Umar and says, “Baar baar Umar par kya pahuch jati ho. Are Rashami Desai khadi hai baat kar na.”

Another part of the promo shows both of them go against each other’s decision during the ‘Ticket to finale’ task as well.

On the other hand, it looks like all is not well between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash too. The two seem to be finding it hard to be on the same page which has created a rift between them.

Another part of the promo shows Karan and Tejasswi getting into an argument wherein the former clearly states that the relationship is not working out. "Hum bahut hi weak hain when it comes to a relationship," he says. That's not all, Shamita Shetty and her rakhi brother Rajiv's relationship also witnesses problems as he questions her decision during a task. They both get into an argument and he vows to teach Shamita and others a lesson.

CREDIT: TOI