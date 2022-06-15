Oh no! Bhagya Lakshmi's RishMi are upset with each other due to This reason, Check out

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles. Fans are in awe of Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry. The characters are played by Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare respectively.

Also read Bhagya Lakshmi: Major Twist! Lakshmi is suspicious about Gautam, stops Ahana and Gautam’s wedding

Rishi and Laksh,mi played by actors Rishi and Aishwarya respectively, are back with a funny reel. This time they go to extreme levels and end up beating each other. Take a look at their funny banter in this video which will definitely leave you in splits.

Check out the video

In the upcoming episode, Rishi points a finger at Lakshmi’s character. So, Lakshmi and Rishi reach the court again where the judge finally tells them that since both of them are on the same page and want to end the marriage, they can surely get divorce within the next two days.

