Oh no! Bhagya Lakshmi's RishMi are upset with each other due to This reason, Check out

Rishi points a finger at Lakshmi’s character. So, Lakshmi and Rishi reach the court again where the judge finally tells them that since both of them are on the same page and want to end the marriage.

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Wed, 06/15/2022 - 20:04
Oh no! Bhagya Lakshmi's RishMi are upset with each other due to This reason, Check out

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles. Fans are in awe of Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry. The characters are played by Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare respectively.

Also read Bhagya Lakshmi: Major Twist! Lakshmi is suspicious about Gautam, stops Ahana and Gautam’s wedding

Rishi and Laksh,mi played by actors Rishi and Aishwarya respectively, are back with a funny reel. This time they go to extreme levels and end up beating each other. Take a look at their funny banter in this video which will definitely leave you in splits.

Check out the video

Also read Bhagya Lakshmi: Major Twist! Lakshmi is suspicious about Gautam, stops Ahana and Gautam’s wedding

In the upcoming episode, Rishi points a finger at Lakshmi’s character. So, Lakshmi and Rishi reach the court again where the judge finally tells them that since both of them are on the same page and want to end the marriage, they can surely get divorce within the next two days.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Shraddha Arya Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki Dheeraj Dhoopar Tumhari Pakhi Dream girl Paathshaala Nishabd Kundali Bhagya Zee TV TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Wed, 06/15/2022 - 20:04

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spy Bahu: Amazing! Sejal becomes Yohan’s support in his tough time, Yohan learns to back on his feet
MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of...
Oops! Anushka Sharma is not pregnant, but visited Kokilaben hospital for THIS reason
MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma was spotted at Mumbai’s Kokilaben hospital on Tuesday and soon after speculations started doing...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Chaos! Preesha gets back Rudraksh as she loses her patience
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: What! Rudraksh calls Preesha the biggest loser
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Anupama: Shocking! This is how the Shah family reacted after Kavya did something special for them
MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is...
Oh NO! Check out if Kundali Bhagya's cast wins or loses this epic challenge
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. Its amazing cast and intriguing plotline has led...
Recent Stories
Oops! Anushka Sharma is not pregnant, but visited Kokilaben hospital for THIS reason
Oops! Anushka Sharma is not pregnant, but visited Kokilaben hospital for THIS reason
Latest Video