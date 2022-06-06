Oh no! Bhagyalakshmi's Rishi caught cheating with Malishka, leaves Lakshmi in shock

Bani tells Shalu and Rano that Lakshmi will have a breakdown if Malishka and Rishi actually get married. Soon, Shalu goes to Malishka and Rishi and talks about the news articles that were printed.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 13:45
Oh no! Bhagyalakshmi's Rishi caught cheating with Malishka, leaves Lakshmi in shock

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles. Fans are in awe of Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry. The characters are played by Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare respectively.

Also read Omg! Meet Bhagyalakshmi's Rishi and Aayush in the Parallel Universe

As we have seen in the current track, Malishka and Rishi's marriage stands cancelled. However, the scenario is totally different. In this video we see that Rishi and Malishka are up to funny rella together. Take a look at their banter to see the twist towards the end of the video. 

 Check out the video  

 

Also read Wow! This is how Rohit Suchanti flaunted his latest style | Deets Inside

Meanwhile in the show, Bani tells Shalu and Rano that Lakshmi will have a breakdown if Malishka and Rishi actually get married. Soon, Shalu goes to Malishka and Rishi and talks about the news articles that were printed. She also reveals that Malishka had spoken to the reporters. Malishka gets furious and asks Rishi how it matters that Lakshmi is innocent, but Rishi gets upset. Meanwhile, Shalu tells Lakshmi to go to Rishi and reveal her feelings to him. 

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Bhagya Lakshmi Lakshmi Aishwarya Khare Rohit Suchanti Zee TV Rishi Malishka Balwinder TellyChakkar gossip Television News
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 13:45

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Sunil Palwal joins the cast of Hotstar's Sultan Of Delhi
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.Also read: ...
Exclusive! Star Plus' Nazar fame Priyamvada Singh gears up for Nikamma starring Abhimany Dassani, Shirely Setia and Shilpa Shetty
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television,...
VJ Varun Sood to make acting debut with 'JugJugg Jeeyo'
MUMBAI: VJ Varun Sood is all set to make his acting debut with a cameo role in the upcoming film 'JugJugg Jeeyo' and...
What! Neha Kakkar’s mom wanted to abort her? Find Out Here
MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar has a huge fan following. There is no doubt that she is one of the most popular and loved singers....
OOPS! Naagin 6's Pratha gets stabbed by this person in the show
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Abhimanyu taunts Harshvardhan, the other woman’s drama to create more troubles for Akshara
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now.The upcoming episode has a lot...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Star Plus' Nazar fame Priyamvada Singh gears up for Nikamma starring Abhimany Dassani, Shirely Setia and Shilpa Shett
Exclusive! Star Plus' Nazar fame Priyamvada Singh gears up for Nikamma starring Abhimany Dassani, Shirely Setia and Shilpa Shetty
Latest Video