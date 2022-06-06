Oh no! Bhagyalakshmi's Rishi caught cheating with Malishka, leaves Lakshmi in shock

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles. Fans are in awe of Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry. The characters are played by Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare respectively.

As we have seen in the current track, Malishka and Rishi's marriage stands cancelled. However, the scenario is totally different. In this video we see that Rishi and Malishka are up to funny rella together. Take a look at their banter to see the twist towards the end of the video.

Meanwhile in the show, Bani tells Shalu and Rano that Lakshmi will have a breakdown if Malishka and Rishi actually get married. Soon, Shalu goes to Malishka and Rishi and talks about the news articles that were printed. She also reveals that Malishka had spoken to the reporters. Malishka gets furious and asks Rishi how it matters that Lakshmi is innocent, but Rishi gets upset. Meanwhile, Shalu tells Lakshmi to go to Rishi and reveal her feelings to him.

