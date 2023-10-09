Oh no! Bharti Singh updates the fans about husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa and son Gola having an eye flu, read more

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are a renowned power couple in the Indian entertainment industry. Bharti, known for her impeccable comic timing, is a popular stand-up comedian and television personality.
MUMBAI: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are a renowned power couple in the Indian entertainment industry. Bharti, known for her impeccable comic timing, is a popular stand-up comedian and television personality. 

Also read - Woah! 'I won't forgive them', says Bharti Singh as she watched her son in pain

Haarsh, on the other hand, is a talented screenwriter and producer. This talented duo not only entertain their fans on-screen but also entertains their fans off-screen by regularly sharing vlogs about their personal lives on their YouTube channel Life of Limbachiyaa's. In their recently uploaded vlog, we see Bharti sharing health update of Haarsh and their little munchkin Laksh aka Gola.

In the beginning of their vlog, we can see Haarsh Limbachiyaa and their son Gola having a great time together, having fun. Bharti Singh then tells fans that Gola has eye flu, and it's been two days since he got it. 

But she reassures everyone that he'll get better soon and there's no need to be worried. Later in the vlog, Bharti, Haarsh, and their little son enjoy some quality time with their newly adopted pet Bhurra. 

Bharti also shows a quick clip of Gola playing with one of their household helpers. She updates their fans, saying that Gola hasn't been sleeping well due to his eye flu, but despite that, he's in good mood, enjoying himself, and staying calm. 

Because Gola has eye flu, Bharti decides not to let him watch TV and instead gives him a new game that his cousin got for him.

Afterwards, Bharti shared that a lot of people have been getting eye flu, and it's been spreading for quite some time. She mentioned that even Haarsh's mother, their driver, and Haarsh himself have contracted the eye flu. 

While Gola and Haarsh were playing, Bharti playfully expressed her desire to have a girl and to have a total of three children. Haarsh agreed with Bharti's idea.

Later, Bharti jokingly said, "Haarsh has the eye flu, but I haven't caught it yet. Although I know there's a chance I might get it because both Haarsh and Gola sleep on the same bed with me." Bharti also teased Haarsh and Gola, affectionately calling them the 'eye flu boys.'

Also read - Aww! Bharti Singh purchases a new home for THIS new family member

On the professional front, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were recently seen together in the entertainment-based reality show Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 


    
 

