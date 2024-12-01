Oh NO! Bigg Boss 16’s Archana Gautam gets hospitalized, “Bahut dard hua”

MUMBAI: Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini India 2018. She represented India at Miss Cosmos World 2018 and won the title of Most Talented 2018.But, she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she was seen as one of the show's strongest contestants and the show's finalists. She emerged as the third runner-up. Her bond with Priyanka Chahar Chodhary was much talked about and viewers loved seeing them together.

Archana, whose fan following doubled since being part of Bigg Boss 16, has now shared an update on her Instagram page.

Sharing a picture of her injected hand on her Insta story, Archana wrote, “First time esa laga hai bahut dard hua. buri nazar kya se kya kr deti hai”

Check out her story here;

We pray for the speedy recovery of Archana Gautam.

Credit-Latestly



