Oh NO! Bigg Boss 16’s Archana Gautam gets hospitalized, “Bahut dard hua”

Archana, whose fan following doubled since being part of Bigg Boss 16, has now shared an update on her Instagram page.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 01/12/2024 - 19:56
Archana

MUMBAI: Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini India 2018. She represented India at Miss Cosmos World 2018 and won the title of Most Talented 2018.But, she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she was seen as one of the show's strongest contestants and the show's finalists. She emerged as the third runner-up. Her bond with Priyanka Chahar Chodhary was much talked about and viewers loved seeing them together.

Also Read-Wow! Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam shares a thoughts on Elvish winning the show, says, "I am happy that the streak has been broken of no wild card winning the show, now one more streak has to break and that is of a comedian winning the show"

Sharing a picture of her injected hand on her Insta story, Archana wrote, “First time esa laga hai bahut dard hua. buri nazar kya se kya kr deti hai”

Check out her story here;

Also Read-OH NO! Archana Gautam reveals what she thinks of the fiasco between Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani

We pray for the speedy recovery of Archana Gautam.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

