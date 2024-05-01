Oh NO! Bigg Boss 16’s Archana Gautam gives a worrying health update, check out her post

Archana Gautam

MUMBAI : Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini India 2018. She represented India at Miss Cosmos World 2018 and won the title of Most Talented 2018.But, she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she was seen as one of the show's strongest contestants and the show's finalists. She emerged as the third runner-up. Her bond with Priyanka Chahar Chodhary was much talked about and viewers loved seeing them together.

Archana, whose fan following doubled since being part of Bigg Boss 16, has now shared an update on her Instagram page. She posted a picture of herself in a pink kurta with her eyes closed and captioned it, “Fever Time. Lagta Hai Naza Lag Gayi Mujhe.”

We pray for the speedy recovery of Archana Gautam.

