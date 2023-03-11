Oh No! Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra bursts out in tears and calls KhanZaadi B***h in their argument; Netizens criticizes Mannara ‘The attention seeker girl’

MUMBAI: This season of Bigg Boss 17 is sure to be interesting. There are some really heated arguments, like the one between Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande, as well as challenging love triangles, like the one involving Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, and Isha Malviya. KhanZaadi and Mannara Chopra got into a fight. The exact reason appeared a little unclear.

After a fight between KhanZaadi and Rinku Dhawan over a remark in which she claimed that she was a lone wolf, the actress lost her composure. According to Rinku Dhawan, Firoza Khan had been receiving devoted care in the house. Mannara Chopra broke down in tears and called KhanZaadi an attention seeker.

After a verbal argument, Mannara Chopra called her a bitch. Many thought it was completely pointless. Internet users have noted that both of them enjoy playing victims. KhanZaadi once again taunted Mannara Chopra for her age. The females have been arguing a bit recently about Munawar Faruqui.

On internet user said, “Unnecessary another drama created by MannaraChopra, The attention seeker girl "Barbie" Another one said, “Only KhanZaadi has guts to say facts on face. MannaraChopra always backbiting never say anything on face, right now she is playing safe. KhanZaadi is Winner Material.” A third person wrote, “None, although yes, MannaraChopra hain to badi drama queen, mudde create karna to koi isse sikhe. Also, here actually KhanZaadi is playing "Alone Card", and I feels usko aage jaake ye mehanga padhega MunawarFaruqi.”

Mannara Chopra became a popular contender after the first 15 days of the competition because she avoided Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, and her sassy responses to Isha Malviya won her over many fans. Her dialogues were also considered adorable by many. Yesterday, she got into a heated dispute with Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande.

