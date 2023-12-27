Oh No! Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain and Abhisehk Kumar get into a major VERBAL BRAWL over washing dishes

We already know that Abhishek Kumar and Vicky Jain are at loggerheads and there are times when they cannot stand each other.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 12/27/2023 - 16:43
Bigg Boss 17

MUMBAI : This week a lot has happened where one saw the entry of Ayesha Khan who is apparently Munawar’s present girlfriend and how she entered the house and accused him of cheating on her when they were in a relationship.

Mannara is getting emotional seeing all this and we also saw how she felt bad as her closest friend Anurag nominated her and it seems like their friendship is over. As usual Ankita and Vicky are having differences and they keep fighting and having a misunderstanding.

(Also Read: Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Abhishek Kumar gets slammed by Salman Khan for his behavior this week

There are many other highlights that the show is going through every passing minute. We already know that Abhishek Kumar and Vicky Jain are at loggerheads and there are times when they cannot stand each other.

In the episodes ahead, it will be seen that Vicky and Abhishek will have a fight over vessels. Vicky will tell Abhishek that he is ‘Kaamchor’ for not washing the dishes. Abhishek will get angry and will start blurting things. He will call Vicky mad and that he says anything and there is no logic to what he says.

The two get into an intense tiff and a war of words which leads to further clashes when Vicky hits the final nail on the coffin by saying ‘Jaa apne bhai ki madad kar’.

What do you have to say about Abhishek and Vicky’s fight? Let us know in the comment section below!

(Also Read: Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Salman Khan’s “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode gets a new time slot

Stay tuned to this space for more information from the world of television, Bollywood and the OTT medium. 

bigg boss 17 Vicky Jain MUNAWAR FARUQUI TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 12/27/2023 - 16:43

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Why-Five actor Ahmad Kabir Shadan roped in for movie The Crew
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some great news from the cinema world and now...
Stunning! Cheeni Kum actress Swini Khara got hitched to Urvish Desai; The diva dazzles in pink pink-hued lehenga for her D-day
MUMBAI : Swini Khara, of Baa Bahoo Aur Baby fame, is a well-known face in the TV industry. With her charming antics and...
Oh No! Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain and Abhisehk Kumar get into a major VERBAL BRAWL over washing dishes
MUMBAI : This week a lot has happened where one saw the entry of Ayesha Khan who is apparently Munawar’s present...
Exclusive! “Tumse Na Ho Payega" is a slice-of-life film that delves into the pursuit of one's dreams” Abhishek Sinha
MUMBAI : Filmmaker Abhishek Sinha is getting a lot of love currently for his movie titled Tumse Na Ho Payega, indeed...
Exclusive! Did you know: Not Shagun Pandey, Pandya Store actor Kanwar Dhillon was the first choice for Mera Balam Thanedaar!
MUMBAI: Colors TV has some very interesting projects in the pipeline and one of them is Shashi Sumeet Productions’ next...
Exclusive! Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui wants to fix things between Ayesha Khan and him; asks Ayesha if her parents will accept him
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 is one of the most controversial shows on television today.The show has an array of celebrated...
Recent Stories
Cheeni Kum
Stunning! Cheeni Kum actress Swini Khara got hitched to Urvish Desai; The diva dazzles in pink pink-hued lehenga for her D-day
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shagun Pandey, Pandya Store
Exclusive! Did you know: Not Shagun Pandey, Pandya Store actor Kanwar Dhillon was the first choice for Mera Balam Thanedaar!
Bigg Boss 17
Exclusive! Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui wants to fix things between Ayesha Khan and him; asks Ayesha if her parents will accept him
Guru Haryani
Exclusive: Yeh Hai Chahatein fame Guru Haryani to enter Sony SAB’s Aangan - Aapno Ka
Shrenu Parikh
Whoa! Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre dazzled in matching black ensembles at their reception; The first look unveiled
Urfi Javed
What! Urfi Javed takes on a waitress role at Mumbai restaurant to support cancer patients by donating earnings
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla
Aww!!! Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s twin babies turn a month old; announce their names - Jeeva and Edhaa