Oh No! Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain and Abhishek Kumar get into a major VERBAL BRAWL over washing dishes

We already know that Abhishek Kumar and Vicky Jain are at loggerheads and there are times when they cannot stand each other.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 12/27/2023 - 16:43
Bigg Boss 17

MUMBAI : This week a lot has happened where one saw the entry of Ayesha Khan who is Munawar’s present girlfriend and how she entered the house and accused him of cheating on her when they were in a relationship.

Mannara is getting emotional seeing all this and we also saw how she felt bad as her closest friend Anurag nominated her and it seems like their friendship is over. As usual, Ankita and Vicky have differences and they keep fighting and having a misunderstanding.

(Also Read: Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Abhishek Kumar gets slammed by Salman Khan for his behavior this week

In the episodes ahead, it will be seen that Vicky and Abhishek will have a fight over vessels. Vicky will tell Abhishek that he is ‘Kaamchor’ for not washing the dishes. Abhishek will get angry and will start blurting things. He will call Vicky mad and that he says anything and there is no logic to what he says.

The two get into an intense tiff and a war of words which leads to further clashes when Vicky hits the final nail on the coffin by saying ‘Jaa apne bhai ki madad kar’.

What do you have to say about Abhishek and Vicky’s fight? Let us know in the comment section below!

(Also Read: Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Salman Khan’s “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode gets a new time slot

bigg boss 17 Vicky Jain MUNAWAR FARUQUI TellyChakkar
