Oh No! Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain's mother gets massively criticised and gets labelled as a vamp; Netizens says ‘Sasuma doing sasuma things as usual’

And just now, this image of Ankita's mother-in-law walking into the house is going viral. She is heard telling the journalists that she will speak with them inside the house, but for now, she is happy that her son and daughter-in-law are playing well.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/27/2023 - 11:25
Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Vicky Jain's mother is facing harsh criticism after accusing Ankita Lokhande of starting their arguments and hitting him in the house. She was referred as a typical Saas by online users while she carefully placed the responsibility on Bahu Ankita. And just now, this image of Ankita's mother-in-law walking into the house is going viral. She is heard telling the journalists that she will speak with them inside the house, but for now, she is happy that her son and daughter-in-law are playing well.

(Also read: Oh No! Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande opens up about knowing 'What Went Wrong' in her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput and the reasons behind her absence at his funeral)

Vicky Jain's mother has received a lot of trolling as a result of this video, with multiple comments referring to her as the well-known villain Lalita Pawar. After appearing on the show, Vicky Joan's mother gained fame for being more impartial with Ankita than with her son Vicky.

Take A Look:-

A fan tweeted, "Sasuma doing sasuma things as usual." Another one stated, "Stop blaming Ankita for everything; this is too much. Had hogai hai ab." 

“Bahu ka pair marna chappal marna dikh raha hain, bete ki harkate nahi dikhi, uski lambi zubaan nahi dikhi kaise wo apne patni ko treat kar raha hain wo nahi dikhi, yar bete ki side Lena thik hai par pehle uski harkate to dekho (You are so bothered with Ankita's kicking and hitting him with slippers but cannot see you son's antics, his long tongue and how he treats his wife. It's fine to side with your son but at least know what he is upto),” a fan tried to defend Ankita.

When Ankita and Vicky saw their mothers, they became emotional. Vicky's mother tells him to stop crying and tells him to calm down. While Ankita wipes away his tears with her clothes, he says no one in the house understands him.

(Also read: Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Aishwarya Sharma loses her cool at Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande as the “Pavitra Rishta” actress calls her “Chudail”)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Bolllywoodlife

India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj Pavitra Rishta Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4 Smart Jodi Vicky Jain Pavitra Rishta 2.0 Rani Lakshmi bai Ek Thhi Naayka Instagram Sushant Singh Rajput Rhea Chakraborty bigg boss 17 Bigg Boss MUNAWAR FARUQUI TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/27/2023 - 11:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Akshara sacrifices her life for Armaan and Abhira
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Woah! Vandana takes a stand, refuses to let Hemant and Anagha sell the house
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Pandya Store: Oh No! Natasha shocked with Dhaval’s betrayal once again
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Oh No! Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain's mother gets massively criticised and gets labelled as a vamp; Netizens says ‘Sasuma doing sasuma things as usual’
MUMBAI: Vicky Jain's mother is facing harsh criticism after accusing Ankita Lokhande of starting their arguments and...
Anupamaa: Oh No! Bapuji suffers from Alziemer’s disease, fails to recognise Vanraj
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: OMG! Vandana gets an intuition, Tara in danger
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Recent Stories
Salim
Must Read! When Salim Khan opened up about marrying Salma and Helen, “Never mind if…”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Himanshi Khurana
Wow! Himanshi Khurana celebrates her birthday in style: A sneak peek into her stylish celebration
Simple Kaul
Wow! Ziddi Dil Maane Na actress Simple Kaul shares a glimpse of surprise birthday celebrations with friends, Karanvir Bohra, his wife Teejay Sidhu, and many others
Shrenu Parikh
Woah! Ishqbaaz fame actress Shrenu Parikh enjoys an intimate bachelorette bash thrown by Surbhi Chandna, Mansi Srivastava, and other friends
Albert Kabo Lepcha
Albert Kabo Lepcha wins the title of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023!
Tanmay Rishi
Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai child actor Tanmay Rishi roped in for Swastik Productions next on Sony Television
Asmi deo
Aww! Anupamaa’s Choti Anu aka Asmi Deo speaks of her bond with Rupali Ganguly and also reveals that Gaurav Khanna helps her with her Math homework