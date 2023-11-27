Oh No! Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain's mother gets massively criticised and gets labelled as a vamp; Netizens says ‘Sasuma doing sasuma things as usual’

MUMBAI: Vicky Jain's mother is facing harsh criticism after accusing Ankita Lokhande of starting their arguments and hitting him in the house. She was referred as a typical Saas by online users while she carefully placed the responsibility on Bahu Ankita. And just now, this image of Ankita's mother-in-law walking into the house is going viral. She is heard telling the journalists that she will speak with them inside the house, but for now, she is happy that her son and daughter-in-law are playing well.

Vicky Jain's mother has received a lot of trolling as a result of this video, with multiple comments referring to her as the well-known villain Lalita Pawar. After appearing on the show, Vicky Joan's mother gained fame for being more impartial with Ankita than with her son Vicky.

Take A Look:-

#BiggBoss17 PROMO : #VickyJain Mother Said #AnkitaLokhande " PAAV MARE, CHAAPAL FEKI:

I don’t like Ankita it’s clear my frinds can’t force her on me please

If u think it’s cos of Ssr I hate her then yes bye !! pic.twitter.com/Tjz5IJNVVv — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeoneTeam) November 25, 2023

Conservative mindsets of "In Laws" at times is the reason why Women suffer alot Emotionallynn



"#VickyJain ne #AnkitaLokhande ko chooth di"??



Why do women still need husband's "Chooth" (Permission) for their own things??#BiggBoss17



OUR PRIDE ANKITApic.twitter.com/WknFJkdna2 — Nisha Rose (@JustAFierceSoul) November 26, 2023

A fan tweeted, "Sasuma doing sasuma things as usual." Another one stated, "Stop blaming Ankita for everything; this is too much. Had hogai hai ab."

“Bahu ka pair marna chappal marna dikh raha hain, bete ki harkate nahi dikhi, uski lambi zubaan nahi dikhi kaise wo apne patni ko treat kar raha hain wo nahi dikhi, yar bete ki side Lena thik hai par pehle uski harkate to dekho (You are so bothered with Ankita's kicking and hitting him with slippers but cannot see you son's antics, his long tongue and how he treats his wife. It's fine to side with your son but at least know what he is upto),” a fan tried to defend Ankita.

When Ankita and Vicky saw their mothers, they became emotional. Vicky's mother tells him to stop crying and tells him to calm down. While Ankita wipes away his tears with her clothes, he says no one in the house understands him.

