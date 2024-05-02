OH NO! Bigg Boss Season 17 contestant Khanzaadi’s social media hacked again; hacker renames the account and deleted all the

MUMBAI : KhaanZaadi rose to fame with her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 17 where she was one of the most entertaining and loved contestants of the show and her friendship with Abhishek was grabbing headlines a while back.

She used to have fights with almost all the contestants on the show and even had an argument with Salman Khan when he spoke about her mental health issue.

The actress was outspoken and always fought for the right and kept a point in front in the game and used to be quite loud about it.

The one thing that the actors face on social media is how hackers hack their account and leak information or delete all the posts from their account.

Now, KhaanZaadi is the new celebrity who has fallen prey to this hacking thing where her account was hacked and the hacker deleted all her posts and also renamed her account.

This is the second time she is facing something like this as earlier also her account was hacked but then she regained it.

But as of now post the second time of her account being hacked she has been able to regain it.

Well, post the show going off air KhaanZaadi hasn’t done any project or released any song of her and the fans do miss watching her on screen.

She is very talented, especially as a rapper she raps really well and the audience got the glimpse of her talent in Bigg Boss when she had rapped her song which the contestants and audiences loved.

Well, we hope that KhaanZaadi will retrieve her account soon.

