Oh No! Charo Asopa’s daughter is suffering from HFMD, the actress opens up on the same, says - ‘She is not able to eat anything’

She is mother to a little girl and there are definitely some tough times ahead for a mother if their precious child suffers from such a condition and won’t be able to communicate effectively.  The actress said that she may be alone but she gathers courage to look after Ziana.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 22:29
MUMBAI: Also read: SURPRISING! Did Rajeev Sen drop a major HINT of all being well between him and Charu Asopa?

We know that actress Charu Asopa has been in news for quite some time regarding her divorce with Rajeev Sen. Rajeev happens to be the brother of actress Sushmita Sen. Charu posts vlogs on her youtube channel where the audience gets a little insight on her life and she has frequently mentioned the separation with his husband in the same too.

Now, the actress reveals in one of her vlogs that her daughter Ziana suffers from hand, foot and mouth disease. Charu says, “Ziana is suffering from hand, foot and mouth disease. I am with her every moment. I don’t want her to feel alone at this time. She is having blisters on her face, legs, hands and inside her throat. She is not able to eat anything.”

HFMD is a contagious children’s virus that causes sores in the mouth and a rash on the hands and feet. Her fans have hailed the mother’s efforts to look after her daughter after she was alone and kept a cool mind.

Also read: Emotional! Charu Asopa shares a cryptic post amid separation from husband Rajeev Sen

Credits: Hindustan Times

