In this video we see the cast of Colors’ Harphoul Mohini taking up the Saiyaan challenge. The way they are singing one by one will definitely give someone tickles in your belly.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Mon, 06/27/2022 - 21:28
MUMBAI: The audience is looking forward to Harphoul Mohini. It features Shagun Sharma, Zebby Singh, and Amal Sehrawat. The makers have also roped in Tej Sapru to play Balwant Chaudhary in Harphoul Mohini. The show is set against a Haryanvi backdrop.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! So when I cannot justify a dialect, it makes no sense for me to be a part of a project where I cannot contribute my 100 percent: Sudesh Berry on QUITTING Harphoul Mohini

In this video, we see the cast of Colors’ Harphoul Mohini taking up the Saiyaan challenge. The way they are singing one by one will definitely give someone tickles in your belly. Take a look at this video to see who wins the challenge. And let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Actress Supriya Shukla Raina took to her Instagram feed and posted the video wherein the team Harphoul Mohin was seen taking up the Saiyaan challenge. She also mentioned that the team was inspired by her then co-star, Shraddha Arya of Kundali Bhagya, known as Preeta Luthra.

She captioned the video, “Train time.... Happy times We do saiyyan challenge....amal was the hero in this video of #kailashkher... N so he starts the challenge @sarya.. Inspired by uMaai... Santok... Harphoul... Shalini... Mohini

Have a look!

Also read: Harphoul Mohini: High-Voltage Drama! Balwant to plan big against Harphoul and Mohini before the wedding!

While in the upcoming track, we’ll see that Balwant wants to murder Harphoul and Mohini but Harphoul will save Mohini, sensing that her life is in danger. Will the couple change their opinions about each other?

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates. 

Oh No! Check out if Harphoul Mohini's cast wins or loses This epic challenge
