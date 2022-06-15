Oh NO! Check out if Kundali Bhagya's cast wins or loses this epic challenge

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. Its amazing cast and intriguing plotline has led it to be one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

In this video we see the cast of Kundali Bhagya taking up the Saiyaan challenge. The way they are singing one by one will definitely give someone tickles in your belly. Take a look at this video to see who wins the challenge. And let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Check out the video

In the forthcoming episode, as the day comes when Preeta is supposed to marry Rishabh, Preeta goes missing. The important point to note here will be that as brides are swapped, Shrishti will notice that it’s Sherlyn and with a twist in the tale, later on, Prithvi will get married to Sherlyn.

