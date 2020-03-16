OH NO! Check out the heartfelt note by Kundali Bhagya fame Anjum Fakih as she is admitted to the hospital

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

Anjum Fakih is the most admired style icon and stunning actress. Currently, she is seen playing the role of Srishti Arora in the show. Recently the actress was admitted to hospital as her heath started deteriorating on the sets of Kundali Bhagya. She is grateful for cast and crew for helping her in the difficult time as she writes a heartfelt not for them. Take a look at the video.

Anjum Fakih started her career in television by playing the character of Bonita Ahluwalia in the rom-com Mahi Way. Later on she did cameo roles in many shows like Tere Sheher Mein, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Devanshi.

Anjum also did a cameo in Dil Hi Toh Hai aired on Sony TV and Naagin 5 aired on Colors TV. Most importantly, she also was seen playing key roles in two web shows Kashmakash and Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain. Anjum also did her music video debut in Ik Dafa Toh Mil.

We hope that the actress soon recovers and comes back to rock the stage again.

