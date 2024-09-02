OH NO! Is Dalljiet Kaur’s marriage with Nikhil Patel in trouble? The actress removes Patel from her bio and deletes all pictures with husband on her social media account?

MUMBAI: Dalljiet Kaur is a well known actress in the television industry and she has been around for more than two decades.

She is best known for her roles in serials like Mano Ya Na Mano, Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, Qayamat Ki Raat, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega etc.

She also took part in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 13 but unfortunately she was the first contestant to be eliminated from the show.

The actress had also made headlines as her first marriage with Shalin Bhanot came to an end after 6 years and they have a lovely son Jordan.

But the actress Last year in the month of April had announced that she is getting married to businessman Nikhil Patel and was shifting to Kenya.

She left her acting career and along with her son shifted base to Kenya.

From there she did share vlogs and shared what she is up to seemed in a happy space.

But now things seem not to be good as the actress has removed the surname of “Patel” from her bio on her social media account and also deleted all her pictures with her husband.

Well, this has raised questions about if everything is fine in her marriage or is there any trouble.

As the actress hasn’t yet come out and officially said anything this has raised a lot of questions in people’s and fan’s minds.

