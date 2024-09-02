OH NO! Is Dalljiet Kaur’s marriage with Nikhil Patel in trouble? The actress removes Patel from her bio and deletes all pictures with husband on her social media account?

Dalljiet Kaur is one of the well-known actresses of television and she has been here for quite some time. We came across her social media account where she has removed the “Patel” and deleted her pictures with her husband which has raised questions about if everything is fine in her marriage.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/09/2024 - 18:13
Dalljiet

MUMBAI: Dalljiet Kaur is a well known actress in the television industry and she has been around for more than two decades.

She is best known for her roles in serials like Mano Ya Na Mano, Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, Qayamat Ki Raat, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega etc.

She also took part in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 13 but unfortunately she was the first contestant to be eliminated from the show.

The actress had also made headlines as her first marriage with Shalin Bhanot came to an end after 6 years and they have a lovely son Jordan.

ALSO READ :Exclusive! Daljeet kaur reveals her son Jaydon's first reaction while meeting her fiance Nikhil, says, “He asked me slowly if Nik was going to be his father”

But the actress Last year in the month of April had announced that she is getting married to businessman Nikhil Patel and was shifting to Kenya.

She left her acting career and along with her son shifted base to Kenya.

From there she did share vlogs and shared what she is up to seemed in a happy space.

But now things seem not to be good as the actress has removed the surname of “Patel” from her bio on her social media account and also deleted all her pictures with her husband.

Well, this has raised questions about if everything is fine in her marriage or is there any trouble.

As the actress hasn’t yet come out and officially said anything this has raised a lot of questions in people’s and fan’s minds.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Daljeet Kaur reveals the ‘when and where’ details of her wedding, check it out

Dalljiet Kaur Jaydon Bhanot Shalin Bhanot Dalljiet Kaur Wedding Shalin Dalljiet Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Nikhil Patel Watu Bigg Boss 13 Sasural Genda Phool Daljeet Kaur TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
1

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/09/2024 - 18:13

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
What! David Dhawan reveals about Satish Kaushik’s role in Deewana Mastana, “I cancelled the shooting, went back to Bombay and we shot Pappu Pager. He wrote it”
MUMBAI: In recent times, we have seen many movies that were released and the audience finally got to watch them. Surely...
Pandya Store: Masterplan! Natasha’s plan works, Amresh agrees to open Pranali’s clinic
MUMBAI : Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing...
Bhakshak twitter review! "It's a great piece of work Bhumi" Netizen praises the actress for her new movie
MUMBAI: Movie Bhakshak has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the trailer was out, the movie that has...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Wow! Check out the special words that Shahid Kapoor told Manisha Rani
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.Many celebrities have been contestants...
Emotional! Anupam Kher on cherishing Satish Kaushik’s memories, “Even now I tell my driver to take me to Satish’s office”
MUMBAI: In recent times, we have seen many movies that were released and the audience finally got to watch them. Surely...
Kya Baat Hai! Munawar Faruqui shared a post with a mysterious girl hinting on being in a secretive relationship
MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui has emerged as the winner of this season by receiving the maximum votes from the audience.He...
Recent Stories
David
What! David Dhawan reveals about Satish Kaushik’s role in Deewana Mastana, “I cancelled the shooting, went back to Bombay and we shot Pappu Pager. He wrote it”
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shahid
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Wow! Check out the special words that Shahid Kapoor told Manisha Rani
Munawar
Kya Baat Hai! Munawar Faruqui shared a post with a mysterious girl hinting on being in a secretive relationship
ANUSHKA SEN
Congratulations! Anushka Sen purchases a new house shows glimpse of her new den
ISHA
What ! Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya roped in for a project together?
Khaanzaadi
What! Bigg Boss 17’s Khaanzaadi moves to Gurgaon
Nakuul Mehta
Animal OTT English: Whoa! Nakuul Mehta dubs for lead Ranbir Kapoor’s voice and it’s unbelievable