Oh No: Devoleena Bhattacharjee gets into a fight with Abhijeet Bichukale yet again, tells him, “K**te se bhi gaya guzra” and the reason is…

MUMBAI: Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijeet Bichukale became friends in the Bigg Boss house however comments made by the latter do not go down well with Devoleena and hence time and again they end up at loggerheads.

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Shocking! Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh to be exposed on Weekend Ka Vaar; the businessman is married and has a kid)

The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress was upset and disappointed with Abhijeet because he made an alliance with Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz and others to get the ‘Ticket to finale’ task cancelled. After Bigg Boss revealed their strategy, Devoleena questioned Abhijeet’s loyalty towards her. She asked him why didn’t he tell her about it.

After a while, Devoleena got into a verbal spat with Abhijeet once again when she accused him of betraying her. She called him a k**ta and went on to say that he doesn’t deserve her friendship. In response, the latter questioned why is she accusing him and asked her to not abuse him too.

However, Devoleena went on to abuse him by making statements like ‘K**te se bhi gaya guzra’, ‘Jaanwar se gair guzra’ and more. Abhijeet asked why is she hitting out at him. The former got even more annoyed and said, “Tere jaise dost paalne se accha hai ki main gadhe paal lu.” She continued with her verbal abuse and called him “Dosti ke naam pe dhabba”.

As Devoleena walked out of the bedroom area, Rashami, Nishant, Umar and Abhijeet poked fun at her and laughed at her reaction. Outside, Tejasswi Prakash tried to calm Devoleena down and told her to not get affected. Post which the actress even had a little breakdown.

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Shocking! Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh to be exposed on Weekend Ka Vaar; the businessman is married and has a kid)

CREDIT: TOI