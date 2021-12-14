Oh No: Devoleena Bhattacharjee says she has been Rashami Desai’s friend for 3 years but she has been LYING to her face; calls her ‘FAKE’!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 is one of the most entertaining shows and the audience cannot have enough of the drama.

The contestants have turned against one another and the dynamics are complicated than ever. While there are apparent problems brewing between Karan and Tejasswi, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai’s relationship seems to be falling apart.

The duo, who always stood for each other, are now seen badmouthing them. In the latest episode, Devoleena was seen removing Rashami's past and discussing it with Pratik Sehajpal.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee told Pratik Sehajpal that she did not expect this behavior from Rashami and she doesn't deserve it. Speaking further, she told him that she lost out on many friendships because of Rashami and stood like a rock with her when she was all alone in her life.

Devoleena said, "I don't expect this, I don't deserve this. I was with her when she was all alone. I went against everyone and openly supported her. Vo teeli lagaate rehti hai sabko aur phir bechari banke dikhayegi. She has the pattern of doing this." (She provokes everyone and then will play the victim card).

Devoleena and Rajiv Adatia had an argument over kitchen duties and later, he mimicked her in front of Rashami and she had a hearty laugh over it. When Karan Kundrra asked Rashami what is Rajiv doing. She laughed and said, "He is removing his frustration over something that happened in the kitchen."

In the previous week, Rashami had named Devoleena for ruining the atmosphere of the house. This left her shocked and Devoleena called Rashami "fake" and a "liar." The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress was hurt and broke down in the changing room by saying that she was her friend of three years and had been lying on her face. On the other hand, Rashami had called her an "opportunist."

