OH NO! Dhara aka Shiny Doshi slaps this co-star on the sets of Pandya Store

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Sat, 04/30/2022 - 19:08
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the characters from the show.    

Also read BREAKING! Shiva and Raavi transform Pandya Store into a brand new supermarket to compete with Dev's new store

Pandya Store finally complete 400 episodes. Meanwhile, the entire cast and crew celebrated on the sets. Meanwhile, Shiny Doshi excitingly and of course mistakenly hits the costar Simran Budharup. For which she also apologises. Take a look at the picture to get clarity of the situation. 

Check out the video

Also read BREAKING! Shiva vs Rishita; Shiva to WIN the Business Competition in StarPlus' Pandya Store

Meanwhile, in the current track we that episode, Dev will suffer a major loss in his business and this time Janardhan will not come to his rescue. Instead, he will hold Dev responsible for the losses and leave him to suffer the debt on his own. Gautam sees his younger brother in trouble and decides to help him. At first, Dev feels ashamed of his deeds but then accepts the help and Gombi clears his debt and asks him to come back to the Pandya store and niwas. Though Shiva is still not in favour of helping Dev he chooses to respect Gombi's decision over his rivalry. 

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Pandya Store StarPlus
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

