Oh No! Dhruv Tara’s Ishaan Dhawan falls seriously ill while shooting for a crucial scene of the show

MUMBAI: Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different eras. The show has been winning the hearts of viewers ever since it went on air with its grandeur and exciting storyline. Actor Ishaan Dhawan plays the role of Dr. Dhruv Saxena in the show and has a large fan following.

Now, we know how cruel the summers of Mumbai can be and for people who have no choice but to be outdoors it gets even worse at time. While mostly actors take precautions on sets, sometimes situations just get out of our control. This is what has happened on the sets of the show Dhruv Tara where lead actor Ishaan fell prey to the heat.

Dhruv who was shooting for a key scene in the scorching heat, was tied upside down. During the scene the actor got dehydrated and his blood pressure dropped. Ishaan was rushed inside and a doctor was called on set to tend to him.

No sooner did Ishaan start feeling better, he resumed shooting as he didn’t want to cause hindrance to the schedule. Talking to an entertainment portal about the incident, Ishaan said, “I did not eat anything since morning and was continuously shooting in the scorching heat of Filmcity, after a point, I started feeling a little weak. I had to be hung upside down for my scene, which my body could not receive well, and hence my blood pressure shot down. However, doctors were called immediately and now I am feeling perfectly alright.”

