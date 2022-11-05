Oh No! Did the actors on Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar have a fight on the sets?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar is all set for a major track ahead. The show has always been high on drama.

Ankit Siwach, who plays the lead character has shared a glimpse of what it is like to be on the sets of Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar. The cast is seen rehearsing about the upcoming track. Looks like there is going to be a massive fight between the characters in this track. Take a look at the sneak peek of the same in the video below.

Diya keeps the key safe but a cunning Bhavana takes it away.

What will Diya do now to find the missing key back? Will she be able to defeat Bhavana?

