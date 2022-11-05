Oh No! Did the actors on Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar have a fight on the sets?

Bhavana has a new chance to steal the keys and take them away to make Diya look irresponsible.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 13:36
Oh No! Did the actors on Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar have a fight on the sets?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar is all set for a major track ahead. The show has always been high on drama. 

Also read  SHOCKING! Bhavna steals keys from Diya to trap her in Star Plus' Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar

Ankit Siwach, who plays the lead character has shared a glimpse of what it is like to be on the sets of  Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar. The cast is seen rehearsing about the upcoming track. Looks like there is going to be a massive fight between the characters in this track. Take a look at the sneak peek of the same in the video below. 

Check out the video   

Also read  EXCLUSIVE! Mrinal Navell aka Palki opens up on how she bagged the role in Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar, shares if she had to struggle in the initial days of her survival in Mumbai and much more

Diya keeps the key safe but a cunning Bhavana takes it away.

What will Diya do now to find the missing key back? Will she be able to defeat Bhavana? 

What do you'll think? 

Tell us in the comments.  

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar mrinal navell Star Plus Swati Rajput Ankit Siwach Salony Jain Mansi Joshi Preetika Chauhan Neelu Kohli Richa Tiwari Krish Pathak Saurav Gurjar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 13:36

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Hilarious! Shamita Shetty fumbles while speaking in Hindi on ‘The Khatra Khatra Show’, read to know more
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of The Khatra Khatra show will bring lots of fun and comedy to the audience. As per the...
Must read! Meet the wife of superstar Ajith Kumar, Shalini
MUMBAI: Superstar Ajith Kumar is now one of the most loved actors we have in the acting space, we have seen some...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Twist Alert! Nalini’s good news turns a shocker for Rakesh
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Oh No! Did the actors on Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar have a fight on the sets?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si...
OMG! 'Akshay Kumar is the big misfit for the movie Prithviraj' netizens on expressing disappointment in the casting of the movie, check out the comments
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Yash Raj Films titled Prithviraj, has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced,...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Must Read! Abhimanyu tells Akshara that his family’s first priority is the patient
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. The upcoming episode of the...
Recent Stories
Must read! Meet the wife of superstar Ajith Kumar, Shalini
Must read! Meet the wife of superstar Ajith Kumar, Shalini
Latest Video