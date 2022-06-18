Oh No! Diya and Armaan of Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar are terrified due to this reason , Deet Inside

Sudha is worried sick over their fight but is somehow relieved knowing about the meeting with the gynecologist and thinks that they might be planning for a baby.

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Sat, 06/18/2022 - 12:52
Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar are

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar is all set for a major release. The show has always been high on drama. 

Also read Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar: Shocking! Sudha is furious over being kept out of the huge decision, asks Diya to leave

As we know the show is going off air soon and the lead cast are very upset about the fact. Here is their funny depiction of how it  feels to shoot for the last scene. Take a look at their hilarious yet sad video and let us know in the comments what are your thoughts about the same. 

Check out the video  

Also read  Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar: Shocking! Sudha wants Diya to make a tough choice, Diya chooses Brij’s life over Armaan

Meanwhile in the show we see that, Sudha is worried sick over their fight but is somehow relieved knowing about the meeting with the gynecologist and thinks that they might be planning for a baby. But to her shock, she learns about Diya being the donor and delaying the pregnancy. 

She is furious at both Armaan and Diya for not consulting her over such a huge choice and she demands that Diya leave the house if she chooses to save Brij over Armaan.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar mrinal navell Star Plus Swati Rajput Ankit Siwach Salony Jain Mansi Joshi Preetika Chauhan Neelu Kohli Richa Tiwari Krish Pathak Saurav Gurjar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Sat, 06/18/2022 - 12:52

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Oops! THIS is how Rakhi Sawant reacts on forgetting passport at the airport, netizens’ reactions are unmissable
MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant was recently spotted with her beau Adil Durrani at the airport leaving for someplace, where...
WOW! Gungun aka Yesha Rughani stuns fans in her new avatar from Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
EXCLUSIVE! Alisha Parveen opens up on how she bagged the role in Colors' show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum, shares about her alternate career plans and much more
MUMABI : Colors TV recently rolled out a brand new show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho.The show stars Kunal Jaisingh and...
Shocking! Two actors from the Netflix series ‘The Chosen One’ succumbed to injuries in a road accident
MUMBAI: Two actors on the Netflix series The Chosen One were killed and six other cast or crew members were injured...
Amazing! Pandya Store Vs Imlie ? Check out who will win the competition
MUMBAI:  Star Plus, which is topping the TRP charts with their shows, is coming up with a new reality show.  After...
Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein: Huge TWIST! Shree decides to reveal Shreya’s truth to Vaibhav
MUMBAI: Makers of the show ‘Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Main’ are leaving no stones unturned to grab the attention of the...
Recent Stories
Kartik-imtiyaz
Good News! Kartik Aaryan to team up with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali for an upcoming project
Latest Video