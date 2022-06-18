Oh No! Diya and Armaan of Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar are terrified due to this reason , Deet Inside

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar is all set for a major release. The show has always been high on drama.

As we know the show is going off air soon and the lead cast are very upset about the fact. Here is their funny depiction of how it feels to shoot for the last scene. Take a look at their hilarious yet sad video and let us know in the comments what are your thoughts about the same.

Check out the video

Meanwhile in the show we see that, Sudha is worried sick over their fight but is somehow relieved knowing about the meeting with the gynecologist and thinks that they might be planning for a baby. But to her shock, she learns about Diya being the donor and delaying the pregnancy.

She is furious at both Armaan and Diya for not consulting her over such a huge choice and she demands that Diya leave the house if she chooses to save Brij over Armaan.

