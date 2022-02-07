OH NO! Dosti Anokhi Purvi Singh aka Ismeet Kohli reveals her patner in crime

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Sony TV is up with a new show named Jagannath Aur Purvi Ki Dosti Anokhi. It is based on an old couple Jagannath & Kusum Mishra and a girl named Purvi Singh.

The female lead role of Purvi Singh will be played by Ismeet Kohli. She took it to Instagram to share an exciting Behind the scene video that features her co-star Subir Rana who will play the role of Raj Singh Verma in the show. Take a look at this hilarious picture to see, what Ismeet is saying to him.

Check out the video:

Fans are very eager to see how the story will unfold along with the characters in the show. It also features Rajendra Gupta, Susmita Mukherjee, Sahil Phull, and Naman Arora in the lead role. The show is all set to premiere on 7th February 2022 on Sony Entertainment Television.

