Oh no! Ekta Kapoor tests positive for covid-19

MUMBAI: The number of coronavirus cases is rapidly increasing. Many celebrities have contracted the virus. The recent to have tested positive for is producer Ekta Kapoor. She is currently under home quarantine. She has asked all those who met her recently to get tested as well.

Ekta took to her official Instagram account to confirm that she has tested positive for Covid-19. She wrote, "Despite taking all precautions I have tested Covid positive. I am fine and I request everyone who has come in contact with me to please test themselves."

Soon, many of her followers and friends dropped 'Get well soon' messages for her. Guneet Monga wrote, "Sending you lots of love @ektarkapoor you will be fine in no time." Hina Khan commented, "Speedy recovery."

On the work front, the producer's show Naagin is back with another season. Last year, in an episode of Bigg Boss 15, the producer had dropped a major hint about Naagin 6 returning on TV.

We wish her a speedy recovery!

Credits: India Today