Oh No! Erica Fernandes and her mother test COVID positive; updates fans and well-wishers through social media says to relay only on lab test

MUMBAI: The last two years have been very difficult for the entire world as we are battling with the COVID virus and life hasn’t normalized yet.

The entertainment industry faced huge losses. A while ago, serials resumed shooting and theatres reopened.

But seems like the virus is hitting back at the world and a lot of people are being tested COVID positive again.

The cases are increasing in the country and many different cities are bringing tough rules and regulations to curb the rise of the cases.

The entertainment industry has been affected once again as actors have been contracting the virus and are testing COVID positive.

Actors like Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Arjun Bijlani, Nakul Mehta are a few of the names who have been tested COVID positive.

Television actress Erica Fernandes has now been tested COVID positive along with her mother and she updated her fans through social media.

( ALSO READ : Oh No: Choti Sarrdaarni actress Anita Raaj turns Covid positive )

The actress said that in the beginning when she had a cough and sore throat, she had done a test with the home kit at that time it did come negative and her mom’s test too came negative.

But she didn’t feel good about the sore throat as she felt there were some sand and paper and thus, she did a lab test which came positive and her mom’s results were the same.

She requested all to only rely on lab tests and not on the home kits as at times he can be wrong and can worsen things.

Erica said that she and her mom are facing congestion, cough, cold and serve body pain, headache, flaunting fever and shivers.

We wish the actress and her mother a speedy recovery and to stay positive in mind and we are sure she will come out as a warrior.

Get well soon wishes to Erica and her mom ! Tellychakkar requests its readers to stay safe and to take all precautions and follow all protocols.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ :Disheartening! Konkona Sen Sharma and Ranvir Shorey’s son tested Covid 19 positive )