OH NO! Fahmaan Khan finally bids adieu to his character Ravi Randhawa as he shoots for finale episode of Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatani

MUMBAI: Actor Fahmaan Khan has become a household name with his character Aryan Singh Rathore in Star Plus’ Imlie.

His sizzling chemistry with Sumbul Toqueer Khan aka Imlie has garnered a lot of audience's attention. Fans love their pair and tag them as #AryLie and #SumAan.

His journey so far is commendable. He began his career with modeling and theatre and later on, with constant hard work, made his TV debut in the year 2015. He rose to fame with his performance in the serial Imlie.

Apart from this, Fahmaan auditioned for MTV’s reality show Roadies but unfortunately, did not garner the expected success.

These days, he is grabbing headlines for his performance in COLORS serial Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii, where fans love him as Ravi and give him a thumbs up.

The show will be going off-air anytime soon and the actor has been offered many shows post the news.

Now finally Fahmaan has said a goodbye to his character Ravi Randhawa as he shoots for the finale episode.

The actor took on to social media and shared a video where he showed the make up room from where he used to get ready into Ravi Randhawa and said "Goodbye, friends this is the end of the show"

Well, there is no doubt that the fans are going to miss watching him on screen and they would hope that he returns back soon.

There have been reports that he has been offered Bigg Boss but the actor has refused the offer as of now but his fans are wanting him to do the show.

